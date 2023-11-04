Blues vs. Canadiens November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Thomas and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the St. Louis Blues play the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blues (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, collecting seven points in nine games.
- Through nine games, Kevin Hayes has scored two goals and picked up three assists.
- Oskar Sundqvist's four points this season are via one goal and three assists.
- In two games, Joel Hofer's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has racked up 63 saves.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Caufield has collected six assists and four goals in 10 games. That's good for 10 points.
- Sean Monahan has made a big impact for Montreal this season with nine points (six goals and three assists).
- This season, Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has eight points, courtesy of two goals (seventh on team) and six assists (first).
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 0-1-0 record this season, with an .879 save percentage (55th in the league). In 1 game, he has 29 saves, and has allowed four goals (4.2 goals against average).
Blues vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|30th
|2
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|20th
|9th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|17th
|31st
|26.2
|Shots
|30
|20th
|24th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|31st
|32nd
|3.7%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|16th
|79.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|23rd
