Robert Thomas and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the St. Louis Blues play the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, collecting seven points in nine games.

Through nine games, Kevin Hayes has scored two goals and picked up three assists.

Oskar Sundqvist's four points this season are via one goal and three assists.

In two games, Joel Hofer's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has racked up 63 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Caufield has collected six assists and four goals in 10 games. That's good for 10 points.

Sean Monahan has made a big impact for Montreal this season with nine points (six goals and three assists).

This season, Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has eight points, courtesy of two goals (seventh on team) and six assists (first).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 0-1-0 record this season, with an .879 save percentage (55th in the league). In 1 game, he has 29 saves, and has allowed four goals (4.2 goals against average).

Blues vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 2.9 20th 9th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.1 17th 31st 26.2 Shots 30 20th 24th 32.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 32nd 3.7% Power Play % 20% 14th 16th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

