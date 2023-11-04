Brandon Saad Game Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens - November 4
Brandon Saad and the St. Louis Blues will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Saad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Brandon Saad vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Saad Season Stats Insights
- Saad's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In one of nine games this season, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.
- In one of nine games this season, Saad has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.
- Saad has yet to put up an assist this season through nine games.
- The implied probability that Saad goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- Saad has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Saad Stats vs. the Canadiens
- The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|9
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
