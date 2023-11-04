The Denver Nuggets (5-1) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 216.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 216.5 points in four of six outings.

Chicago's games this year have had a 217.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

The Bulls have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 3 50% 113.2 218.9 105.3 217.5 226.2 Bulls 4 66.7% 105.7 218.9 112.2 217.5 221

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls average just 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.3).

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Bulls and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 1-5 0-0 2-4 Nuggets 3-3 0-0 1-5

Bulls vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Bulls Nuggets 105.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.3 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

