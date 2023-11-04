The Denver Nuggets (5-1) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on November 4, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.4% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank seventh.

The Bulls put up just 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up (105.3).

Chicago has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bulls scored 114 points per game last season, 1.8 more than they averaged on the road (112.2).

At home, the Bulls conceded 111.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed away (112.5).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls knocked down more treys on the road (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries