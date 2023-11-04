DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets play at Ball Arena on Saturday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -115)

Saturday's over/under for DeRozan is 20.5 points, 2.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Saturday's over/under for Zach LaVine is 24.5. That's the same as his scoring average.

He has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 2.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Saturday's points prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 13.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

