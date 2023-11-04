Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DuQuoin High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.