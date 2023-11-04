Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Clinton County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Johnston City High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
