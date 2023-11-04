Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Clinton County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

    • Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Johnston City High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt. Zion High School at Central High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

