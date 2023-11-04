The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4 will feature Davis Riley in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Riley at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Riley Odds to Win: +5000

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Riley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Riley has had an average finish of 34th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Riley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -6 278 0 14 0 1 $1.3M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Riley finished 21st in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Riley played this event was in 2022, and he finished 21st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this event.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 80 yards longer than the average course Riley has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Riley shot better than 35% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Riley carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Riley recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.8).

Riley's six birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that most recent tournament, Riley's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Riley finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Riley recorded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

