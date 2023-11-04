High school football is on the schedule this week in DeKalb County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Sycamore High School at Morgan Park High School