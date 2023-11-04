The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) hit the road for an OVC battle against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hunter Stadium.

Lindenwood is averaging 367.1 yards per game on offense (55th in the FCS), and rank 100th on defense, yielding 405.3 yards allowed per game. Eastern Illinois is compiling 378.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 374.3 total yards per game (82nd-ranked).

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Lindenwood 378.0 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.1 (55th) 374.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (100th) 111.6 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (45th) 266.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (57th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 2,131 yards (266.4 yards per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 437 yards, or 54.6 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Flowers has also chipped in with 27 catches for 145 yards.

Kevin Daniels has run for 297 yards across 77 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 receptions on 29 targets with one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has put up a 391-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 18 targets.

DeAirious Smith's 22 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 369 yards and one touchdown.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has racked up 1,086 yards (135.8 ypg) on 80-of-146 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 148 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 440 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, Justin Williams has carried the ball 50 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 584 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 29 catches and eight touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 272 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chase Lanckriet has a total of 223 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

