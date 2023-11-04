SEC opponents meet when the Florida Gators (5-3) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida ranks 68th in scoring offense (28 points per game) and 49th in scoring defense (22.9 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Arkansas is generating 26.5 points per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (22.9 points allowed per game).

Below in this article, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Florida vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Florida Arkansas 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.9 (125th) 333.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (28th) 140.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (114th) 271 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (107th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 4 (130th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,102 pass yards for Florida, completing 75.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 520 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Trevor Etienne has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 449 yards (56.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 723 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 65 targets) with three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put up a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 44 targets.

Arlis Boardingham has a total of 219 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,547 yards on 65.3% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 200 yards with one score.

Rashod Dubinion has carried the ball 79 times for 260 yards, with one touchdown.

AJ Green has piled up 252 yards (on 42 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's 520 receiving yards (65 yards per game) are a team high. He has 43 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 253 yards (31.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa's 21 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 217 yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

