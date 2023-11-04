Our computer model predicts the Missouri State Bears will beat the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Robert W. Plaster Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-4.1) 56.5 Missouri State 30, Illinois State 26

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds went 6-5-0 ATS last year.

In Redbirds games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have one win against the spread this season.

Out of six Bears games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Redbirds vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.1 30.8 32.3 25.3 28.8 34.0 Illinois State 32.5 20.1 35.0 17.6 28.3 24.3

