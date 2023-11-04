The Missouri State Bears (3-5) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

On offense, Missouri State ranks 32nd in the FCS with 30.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 93rd in points allowed (424.6 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Illinois State is compiling 410.5 total yards per game (27th-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FCS on defense (322.8 total yards given up per game).

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Illinois State Missouri State 410.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (32nd) 322.8 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.6 (110th) 174.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.9 (110th) 236.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.3 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has compiled 1,820 yards on 70.1% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards with two scores.

Mason Blakemore is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 588 yards, or 73.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Cole Mueller has run for 275 yards across 70 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 730 receiving yards (91.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 54 catches on 61 targets with eight touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has 44 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 449 yards (56.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 27 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for 263 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has thrown for 1,408 yards (176.0 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has racked up 541 yards on 113 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (14.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's leads his squad with 640 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Terique Owens has caught 25 passes while averaging 59.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has a total of 356 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

