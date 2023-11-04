In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Minnesota favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-1.5) 42.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-1.5) 42.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Illinois vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Illinois has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Minnesota has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

