Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in McLean County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Farmington Central High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Downs, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Greenville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
