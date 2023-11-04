The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) host an SEC clash against the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14.8 points allowed per game) this season. Missouri ranks 27th in the FBS with 33.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 23.3 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Missouri vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Missouri vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Missouri Georgia 441.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507 (6th) 338 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.1 (7th) 150.6 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.1 (47th) 291.1 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.9 (4th) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,236 yards on 69.7% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 150 yards with five scores.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 140 times for 807 yards (100.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has totaled 274 yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 898 receiving yards on 60 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has collected 440 receiving yards (55 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Mookie Cooper's 28 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 359 yards (44.9 ypg).

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,467 passing yards for Georgia, completing 73% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 555 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has registered 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 365 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 341 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

