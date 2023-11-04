Missouri vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and their 19th-ranked pass offense will play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) and the 15th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Missouri matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Missouri vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-720
|+500
Missouri vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Missouri has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
