Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

Iowa owns the sixth-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (14.5 points allowed per game), but rank 14th-worst offensively (19.5 points per game). With 21.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northwestern ranks 107th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, allowing 26 points per contest.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Northwestern vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Northwestern Iowa 307.4 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.4 (133rd) 351.4 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.8 (17th) 99.8 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.9 (110th) 207.6 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (131st) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has put up 926 passing yards, or 115.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter has rushed 93 times for 346 yards, with two touchdowns.

Brendan Sullivan has run for 136 yards across 59 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in 474 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has 31 receptions (on 53 targets) for a total of 385 yards (48.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joseph Himon II's 13 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 505 yards (63.1 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 472 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt one time.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 74 times for 278 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has caught 10 passes while averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Diante Vines has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

