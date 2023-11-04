Northwestern vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5 points in the matchup. The over/under is set at 31 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.
Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-5)
|31
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-4.5)
|31.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
Northwestern vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.
- Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.