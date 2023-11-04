Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5 points in the matchup. The over/under is set at 31 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-5) 31 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-4.5) 31.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Northwestern vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Northwestern is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.

Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

