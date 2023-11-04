Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois will host a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are a 5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 30.5 for this matchup.

Iowa sports the 19th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (313.8 yards allowed per game), but ranks worst on offense (232.4 yards per game). Northwestern is compiling 21.8 points per game on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26 points per game (71st-ranked) on defense.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Peacock

Iowa vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -5 -115 -105 30.5 -110 -110 -210 +170

Northwestern Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are accumulating 311 yards per game (-90-worst in college football) and allowing 323.3 (44th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Wildcats are -31-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and 77th in points conceded (21.3).

Northwestern is -34-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (190.7 per game), and 56th in passing yards allowed (176).

The Wildcats are -38-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (120.3), and fourth-worst in rushing yards conceded (147.3).

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

Northwestern has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Five of Northwestern's six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

Northwestern has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Northwestern has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 926 yards on 95-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed for 346 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has piled up 136 yards (on 59 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in 474 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has totaled 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 31 receptions.

Joseph Himon II's 11 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Xander Mueller leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has five TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

Northwestern's tackle leader, Bryce Gallagher, has 62 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Mueller has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 47 tackles, five TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

