Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
  • Last Game: W 35-31 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Robert Morris
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
  • Last Game: L 38-34 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
  • Last Game: W 25-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Lindenwood
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
  • Last Game: W 43-20 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th
  • Last Game: W 38-13 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: UT Martin
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lindenwood

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
  • Last Game: L 43-20 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

