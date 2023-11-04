In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights

Bortuzzo scored in two of 43 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Bortuzzo produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

The Canadiens secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.