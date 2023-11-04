MVFC opponents match up when the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois owns the 46th-ranked offense this year (28.1 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 16.6 points allowed per game. With 334 total yards per game on offense, South Dakota ranks 81st in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 55th, surrendering 343.8 total yards per game.

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Southern Illinois South Dakota 361.3 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (79th) 282.4 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (54th) 129.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (62nd) 232 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 1,752 yards passing for Southern Illinois, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Lashaun Lester has racked up 269 yards on 44 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Romeir Elliott has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 266 yards (33.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 33 catches for 448 yards (56 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

D'Ante' Cox has a total of 234 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman leads South Dakota with 1,500 yards on 117-of-174 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Travis Theis is his team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 593 yards, or 74.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Nate Thomas has racked up 262 yards (on 43 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell leads his squad with 497 receiving yards on 27 receptions with four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has collected 352 receiving yards (44 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jack Martens has racked up 283 reciving yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

