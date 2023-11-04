Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Stark County, Illinois this week? We have the information below.
Stark County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Stark County High School at ROWVA High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Oneida, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stark County High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
