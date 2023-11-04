If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Stephenson County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Lena, IL
    • Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

