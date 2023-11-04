Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Northern Iowa Panthers and Western Illinois Leathernecks match up at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Panthers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-36.9) 56.1 Northern Iowa 46, Western Illinois 10

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Last year, five Leathernecks games hit the over.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine of Panthers games last season hit the over.

Leathernecks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 24.4 25.5 29.3 25.0 21.4 25.8 Western Illinois 15.0 48.0 16.3 47.0 13.8 49.0

