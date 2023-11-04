Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Whiteside County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Morrison High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis High School at Sterling High School