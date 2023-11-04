If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Williamson County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Johnston City High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese