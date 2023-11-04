We have 2023 high school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Pecatonica High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

IC Catholic Prep at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowbrook High School at Hononegah Community High School