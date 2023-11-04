Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 109-107 loss to the Nets, LaVine tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on LaVine's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-118)

Over 24.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)

Over 2.5 (-175) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

The Nuggets were the best team in the league last year, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

On defense, the Nuggets conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 34 29 5 4 3 0 2 11/13/2022 34 21 5 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.