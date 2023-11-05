Chiefs vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
Sportsbooks expect a close game when the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (6-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The game's total has been listed at 50.5 points.
As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Dolphins play the Chiefs, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-1.5)
|50.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-1.5)
|50.5
|-126
|+108
Kansas City vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV Info: NFL Network
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Kansas City has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have an ATS record of 5-3 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
- Two of Kansas City's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
- Miami is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Miami games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.
