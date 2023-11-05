Noah Gray will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Gray has hauled in 15 balls (on 21 targets) for 180 yards (22.5 per game) and one score this season.

Gray vs. the Dolphins

Gray vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 221.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per contest makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins' defense is 25th in the league by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Gray Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Gray has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Gray has 6.8% of his team's target share (21 targets on 310 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in league play), averaging 180 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

In one of eight games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

