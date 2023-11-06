The Bradley Braves (0-0) face the UAB Blazers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Blazers averaged.

Last season, Bradley had a 20-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.2% from the field.

The Blazers ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Braves ranked 178th.

The Braves put up just 0.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Bradley went 17-1.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

Bradley scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (66.2) last season.

The Braves gave up fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.

Bradley drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule