How to Watch Bradley vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bradley Braves (0-0) face the UAB Blazers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Blazers averaged.
- Last season, Bradley had a 20-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Blazers ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Braves ranked 178th.
- The Braves put up just 0.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (70.3).
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Bradley went 17-1.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison
- Bradley scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (66.2) last season.
- The Braves gave up fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.
- Bradley drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Carver Arena
