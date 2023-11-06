The Bradley Braves (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the UAB Blazers (0-0) at Bartow Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 140.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -4.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Bradley and its opponents combined to score more than 140.5 points in 12 of 30 games last season.

Braves matchups last year had a 133.4-point average over/under, 7.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Braves were 17-13-0 against the spread last year.

Bradley was underdogs seven times last season and won twice.

The Braves played as an underdog of +165 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Bradley vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 25 83.3% 80.7 151.4 70.3 133 147.3 Bradley 12 40% 70.7 151.4 62.7 133 134.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 70.3 the Blazers allowed to opponents.

Bradley went 12-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley vs. UAB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 9-11 20-10-0 Bradley 17-13-0 0-2 15-15-0

Bradley vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Bradley 17-2 Home Record 15-1 7-5 Away Record 8-5 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.