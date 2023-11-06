The Utah Jazz (2-5) travel to face the Chicago Bulls (2-5) after dropping three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Jazz matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 8.7 points per game (scoring 105 points per game to rank 28th in the league while allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -50 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 118.7 per outing (26th in league).

These teams average 216.6 points per game combined, 6.9 less than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 232.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this contest's total.

Chicago has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Utah has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +6600 - Jazz +50000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.