The Utah Jazz (2-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (2-5) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Bulls vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 223.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games have had a combined total of more than 223.5 points two times this season (in seven outings).

Chicago has an average total of 218.7 in its contests this year, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has won one of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 2 28.6% 105 216.6 113.7 232.4 220.5 Jazz 5 71.4% 111.6 216.6 118.7 232.4 226.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls average 13.7 fewer points per game (105) than the Jazz allow (118.7).

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Bulls and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 1-6 0-1 3-4 Jazz 3-4 2-2 5-2

Bulls vs. Jazz Point Insights

Bulls Jazz 105 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

