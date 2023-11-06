The Chicago Bulls host the Utah Jazz at United Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others in this contest.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +128)

The 20.5-point total set for DeRozan on Monday is 2.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 2.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Monday.

He grabs 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's over/under.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 24.5-point total for Zach LaVine on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Monday.

LaVine averages 1.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

LaVine's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Monday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has knocked down four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 13.5 points prop bet over/under set for John Collins on Monday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (13).

He has averaged 4.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

