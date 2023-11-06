How to Watch Chicago State vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 6
The Chicago State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stroh Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Last season, Chicago State had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 162nd.
- The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were 8.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons allowed.
- When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Chicago State went 5-1.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).
- The Cougars conceded 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
- Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
