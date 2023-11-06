The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.

Cougars matchups last year had a 143.4-point average over/under, 3.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cougars were 13-10-0 against the spread last year.

Chicago State was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

Last season, the Cougars won two of their 14 games, or 14.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 20 74.1% 76.0 146.3 78.5 151.5 152.5 Chicago State 10 43.5% 70.3 146.3 73.0 151.5 140.4

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up to opponents.

Chicago State put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 78.5 points.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 0-1 14-13-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 6-8 11-12-0

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Chicago State 7-9 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

