The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) hit the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on B1G+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

Eastern Illinois went 8-12 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Panthers were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Panthers' 68.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois put together an 8-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season, 3.0 more than it averaged away (67.7).

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (76.4).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

