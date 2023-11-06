How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) hit the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on B1G+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
- Eastern Illinois went 8-12 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Panthers' 68.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois put together an 8-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season, 3.0 more than it averaged away (67.7).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (76.4).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/8/2023
|Monmouth (IL)
|-
|Lantz Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
