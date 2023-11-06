Monday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) going head to head at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 84-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Illinois, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: State Farm Center

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 84, Eastern Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-26.1)

Illinois (-26.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

Last year Eastern Illinois put up 68.8 points per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.1 points per contest (240th-ranked).

The Panthers, who ranked 238th in college basketball with 30.9 rebounds per game, allowed 34.9 rebounds per contest, which was 10th-worst in the nation.

Last season Eastern Illinois ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.5 per game.

The Panthers ranked 283rd in the country with 12.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 40th with 14.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Panthers sank 5.2 threes per game (15th-worst in college basketball), and owned a 32.9% three-point percentage (249th-ranked).

Last season Eastern Illinois ceded 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Eastern Illinois took 72.6% two-pointers (accounting for 79.7% of the team's buckets) and 27.4% from beyond the arc (20.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.