Monday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (0-0) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with IUPUI taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The Panthers went 21-8 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 70, Eastern Illinois 66

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +198 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They put up 68.1 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball and gave up 61.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

In OVC games, Eastern Illinois averaged 1.2 fewer points (66.9) than overall (68.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Panthers scored 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 65.6.

At home, Eastern Illinois gave up 61.1 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up the same number.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.