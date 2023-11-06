Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) are double-digit, 29.5-point favorites against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-29.5
|142.5
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Illinois played 13 games last season that finished with more than 142.5 points.
- The average over/under for Panthers contests last year was 140.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers covered the spread 12 times in 31 games last season.
- Illinois' .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Eastern Illinois' .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|12
|41.4%
|74.3
|143.1
|67.2
|139.3
|140.5
|Eastern Illinois
|13
|48.1%
|68.8
|143.1
|72.1
|139.3
|138.9
Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|2-1
|13-16-0
|Eastern Illinois
|12-15-0
|2-0
|16-11-0
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Eastern Illinois
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-9
|3-7
|Away Record
|3-12
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.7
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
