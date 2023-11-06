The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) are double-digit, 29.5-point favorites against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -29.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois played 13 games last season that finished with more than 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Panthers contests last year was 140.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers covered the spread 12 times in 31 games last season.

Illinois' .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Eastern Illinois' .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 12 41.4% 74.3 143.1 67.2 139.3 140.5 Eastern Illinois 13 48.1% 68.8 143.1 72.1 139.3 138.9

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 2-1 13-16-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 2-0 16-11-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Eastern Illinois 15-2 Home Record 6-9 3-7 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.