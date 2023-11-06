The Illinois Fighting Illini will open their 2023-24 season against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Illinois (-29.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois (-28.5) 142.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, 13 Fighting Illini games hit the over.

Eastern Illinois went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

A total of 16 of the Panthers' games last year hit the over.

