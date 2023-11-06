Monday's contest at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) matching up with the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-58 victory as our model heavily favors Illinois.

The matchup has no line set.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 84, Eastern Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-26.1)

Illinois (-26.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Illinois was the 115th-ranked squad in the nation (74.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 88th (67.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.3 per game) last season. They were 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

Illinois was 230th in college basketball in assists (12.4 per game) last season.

Last season the Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Illinois was 38th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

The Fighting Illini attempted 41.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 58.1% of their shots, with 71.3% of their makes coming from there.

