Monday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (0-0) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 62-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The Ramblers went 6-24 last season.

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 62, Loyola Chicago 56

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ramblers put up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest last season (193rd in college basketball). They had a -269 scoring differential and were outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Loyola Chicago's offense was less productive in A-10 contests last year, putting up 53.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 55.8 PPG.

When playing at home, the Ramblers averaged 3.2 more points per game last season (56.8) than they did in road games (53.6).

Loyola Chicago gave up 68.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 64.9.

