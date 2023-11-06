The Marquette Golden Eagles will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the Northern Illinois Huskies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-23.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-23.5) 150.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Illinois covered 16 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

The Huskies won their only game last season when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Marquette went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.