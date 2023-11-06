The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) play the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Northwestern Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents made.

Northwestern went 8-2 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Bearcats ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 171st.

Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bearcats allowed.

Northwestern had a 9-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last year, averaging 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.

The Wildcats allowed 60.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).

In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

