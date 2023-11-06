Northwestern vs. Binghamton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Binghamton Bearcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Binghamton matchup.
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Binghamton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-18.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-17.5)
|135.5
|-2200
|+980
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northwestern covered 18 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Wildcats games.
- Binghamton went 10-15-0 ATS last year.
- Bearcats games went over the point total 11 out of 25 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.