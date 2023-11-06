The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 135.5.

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -18.5 135.5

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 30 games last season, Northwestern and its opponents scored more than 135.5 points.

Northwestern games had an average of 130.5 points last season, five less than this game's over/under.

Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

Northwestern sported an 18-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of Binghamton.

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 10 33.3% 67.7 136.5 62.8 134.3 134 Binghamton 14 56% 68.8 136.5 71.5 134.3 140.5

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bearcats allowed.

Northwestern went 7-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 1-0 12-18-0 Binghamton 10-15-0 0-1 11-14-0

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Binghamton 13-5 Home Record 8-7 7-4 Away Record 5-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

