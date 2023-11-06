Northwestern vs. Binghamton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 135.5.
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northwestern
|-18.5
|135.5
Northwestern Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 30 games last season, Northwestern and its opponents scored more than 135.5 points.
- Northwestern games had an average of 130.5 points last season, five less than this game's over/under.
- Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Northwestern sported an 18-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of Binghamton.
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern
|10
|33.3%
|67.7
|136.5
|62.8
|134.3
|134
|Binghamton
|14
|56%
|68.8
|136.5
|71.5
|134.3
|140.5
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bearcats allowed.
- Northwestern went 7-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern
|18-12-0
|1-0
|12-18-0
|Binghamton
|10-15-0
|0-1
|11-14-0
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern
|Binghamton
|13-5
|Home Record
|8-7
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-11
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.3
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|3-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
